Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,790 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Tyson Foods by 70.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 66.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 132,947 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 45.6% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.57. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $65.95.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Santander began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

