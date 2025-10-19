Old Republic International Corporation $ORI Stake Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 696,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,282 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $26,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Old Republic International by 6,645.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $250,125.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,772.60. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Therace Risch bought 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $59,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,037.50. The trade was a 18.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial raised Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

