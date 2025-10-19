Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,979,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,037,000 after acquiring an additional 403,248 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Nasdaq by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,115,000 after acquiring an additional 993,553 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.2% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,693,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,487,000 after acquiring an additional 101,983 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,785,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,854,000 after acquiring an additional 484,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 40.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,494,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at $829,742.55. This trade represents a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.7%

Nasdaq stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.54%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

