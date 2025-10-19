Cwm LLC Purchases 90,728 Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Cwm LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1,028.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,728 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $29.01.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $304.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 14.73%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGIC Investment news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $3,771,009.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 961,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,054,918.19. This trade represents a 12.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 189,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,638.15. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,406 shares of company stock worth $9,096,557 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

