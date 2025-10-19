OFI Invest Asset Management Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 584,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $161,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 69.1% during the first quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of AVGO opened at $349.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.24. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

