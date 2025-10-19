Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Expands By 143.9%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 139,000 shares, an increase of 143.9% from the September 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tesco Stock Performance

TSCDY stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. Tesco has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $18.53.

Tesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 315.0%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TSCDY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesco has an average rating of “Buy”.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

