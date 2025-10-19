Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 31,047,744 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 20,820,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Richtech Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Richtech Robotics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Richtech Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Richtech Robotics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $815.42 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -4.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. Richtech Robotics had a negative net margin of 366.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Richtech Robotics news, COO Phil Zheng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,000. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Richtech Robotics by 3,231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,248,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richtech Robotics by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 824,253 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

