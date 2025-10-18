Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 0.6% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $527.41 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $544.99. The company has a market capitalization of $247.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $447.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,985 shares of company stock worth $25,559,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

