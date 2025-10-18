Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is Straight Path Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,153 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 12.6% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $37,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in Tesla by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Melius started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.54.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $439.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 253.94, a PEG ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

