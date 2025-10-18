Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $356.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

