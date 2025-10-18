Aspiriant LLC Sells 838 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 42,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $153.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.15. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.