SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stake Lowered by Ariston Services Group

Ariston Services Group cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.3% of Ariston Services Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ariston Services Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.9%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $388.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.08. The company has a market cap of $138.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.13 and a twelve month high of $397.28.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

