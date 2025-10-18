Foster & Motley Inc. Has $10.82 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FF Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in AbbVie by 10.8% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $229.66 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $405.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.60.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

