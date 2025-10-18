Spreng Capital Management Inc. Purchases 185 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.21.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $74,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,533.68. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,402,333.72. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $146.96 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.