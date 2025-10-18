Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,386 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.7% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

Shares of ORCL opened at $291.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $832.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

