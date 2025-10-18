Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 800 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 57.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $391.79 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $389.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.70 and its 200 day moving average is $377.92.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Mizuho lifted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.42.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

