CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CocaCola by 52.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $642,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in CocaCola by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,619 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.73. The company has a market cap of $294.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

