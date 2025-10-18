Manchester Financial Inc. Has $295,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

PFE stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

