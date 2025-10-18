Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,622.90. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $281.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.32 and a 200 day moving average of $302.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.62 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.