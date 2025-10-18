Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 2.4% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $291.95 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $832.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.71 and a 200-day moving average of $215.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

