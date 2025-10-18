Manchester Financial Inc. Has $464,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $610.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $760.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $619.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $602.21 and a 200-day moving average of $561.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

