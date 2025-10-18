Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Purchased by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,408 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 5.0% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $214,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.3% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.6% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The firm has a market cap of $160.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.64.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

