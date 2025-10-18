Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 982 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $711,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,605 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 117.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.64.

TXN opened at $176.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

