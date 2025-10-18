438 Shares in CVS Health Corporation $CVS Purchased by Harbor Asset Planning Inc.

Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CVS Health by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $82.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $82.88.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $92.00 price target on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

