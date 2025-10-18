Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,375,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 4,158.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,110 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,653 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Zoetis by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,595,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,691,000 after acquiring an additional 846,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 475.9% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 900,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,228,000 after buying an additional 743,926 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock opened at $144.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.34 and a fifty-two week high of $193.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.71.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

