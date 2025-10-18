Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR is Rodgers & Associates LTD’s 2nd Largest Position

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 6.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $61,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,717,000 after purchasing an additional 176,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,911,000 after purchasing an additional 101,988 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 798,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $205.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

