Chevron Corporation $CVX Stake Increased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 27.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 42,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.2% during the first quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $153.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.25.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

