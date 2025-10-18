JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $3.34 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 226.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after acquiring an additional 64,154 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.7% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $388.99 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $397.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.26 and a 200-day moving average of $316.08. The stock has a market cap of $138.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

