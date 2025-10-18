Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Accenture by 21.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,812,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 25,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.22.

Accenture Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ACN opened at $238.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.16. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $157.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

