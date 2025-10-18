Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 145 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.3% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $229.66 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $405.71 billion, a PE ratio of 109.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $231.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

