Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.51 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,949,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,511,418,000 after buying an additional 218,614 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,805,000 after buying an additional 601,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,031,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,809,000 after purchasing an additional 145,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,848,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,773,000 after purchasing an additional 77,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,647,000 after purchasing an additional 564,187 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $281.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.62 and a 52 week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

