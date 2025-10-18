Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the first quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of MA opened at $561.42 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $507.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.16.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on MA

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.