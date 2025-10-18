Hamlin Capital Management LLC Buys 14,711 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,085,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 4.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $188,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 209.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Zacks Research raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Unilever Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $63.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 59.31%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.