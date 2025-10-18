Citizens Business Bank Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Citizens Business Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 44,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $298.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.27. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

