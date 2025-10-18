The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

