May Barnhard Investments LLC Sells 302 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

May Barnhard Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.6% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.