Aspiriant LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 215,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,198,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 8,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.