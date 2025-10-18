WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $305,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,917 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $163.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

