Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $775,000 Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 295.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.34.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 10.12%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,850.42. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,205,683 shares of company stock valued at $77,217,965. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

