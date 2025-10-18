Empirical Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

