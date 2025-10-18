Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,609,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,736,545,000 after acquiring an additional 230,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,448,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after buying an additional 330,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,779,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $881,406,000 after buying an additional 225,964 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $816,711,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.91.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $244.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.69. The stock has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $282.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

