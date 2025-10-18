Hartline Investment Corp Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Hartline Investment Corp cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.7% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $267.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.91.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $244.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.69. The company has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $282.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

