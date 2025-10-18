Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 6,258 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $94.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $95.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.