Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Stock Position Lessened by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 50.1% during the second quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 170,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,879,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $822.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $789.83.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $734.26 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $779.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $750.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $689.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

