Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Acquired by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $205.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

