Carmel Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Carmel Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 6.0% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $178.15 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.85, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average of $142.87.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

