Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 856.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957,928 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,257,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,976 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

