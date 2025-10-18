Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Position Increased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.8% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 972.2% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $224.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $232.07.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group cut their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

