Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,258 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $35,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,815,000 after buying an additional 1,329,618 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after buying an additional 1,091,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,583,000 after buying an additional 587,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $164,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $438.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $425.50 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $439.01. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.