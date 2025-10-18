760 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Acquired by Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.

Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 760 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $280.95 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $301.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $261.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.38.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

